Hook, Line & Drinker Festival

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will present the second annual Hook, Line and Drinker Festival on Saturday, May 19, 2018. The event will be held from 12:30 until 4:30 p.m., at the Bridge Park Pavilion in Sylva, N.C.

The festival will feature fishing guides and/or fishing industry vendors, food trucks, a farmers market from 9 a.m. until noon, children’s activities, craft beer vendors, and a pre-festival Tuck Trout Trot run/walk on Friday, May 18 at the Jackson County Greenway. A portion of net proceeds from the Tuck Trout Trot will benefit Jackson County Parks & Recreation's Outdoor programming, including the annual “Fishing With Kids Day.”

Admission to the family friendly festival on Saturday, May 19 is FREE with donations encouraged.

There will be live music from 12:30 until 4:30 p.m. by two of the region's most popular bands. The band A Social Function will perform classic hits from 12:30-2:15 p.m., followed by Fireside Collective, a nationally-touring band from WNC who will perform progressive bluegrass from 2:45-4:30 p.m.

Reusable Hook, Line & Drinker souvenir cups will be available for $5. Souvenir cups are required for beer purchases. A portion of net proceeds from souvenir cup sales will benefit Trout Unlimited's “Trout in the Classroom” programming for 2018-2019.

Jackson County is the proud home of the WNC Fly Fishing Trail and the NC Trout Capital. In 2016, the N.C. General Assembly proclaimed Jackson County as the state's "Premier Fly Fishing Destination." The WNC Fly Fishing Trail features 15 hot fishing spots that run from the northern end of the county to the southern end of the county along the Tuckaseigee River. Jackson County is stocked with more trout than any other county in the state.

Stay tuned for the unveiling of our festival website in early 2018.

For more information, please visit www.mountainlovers.com or call 828-586-2155.