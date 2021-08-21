Hook Line and Drinker Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy Kelly Donaldson Hook Line and Drinker

The annual Hook, Line & Drinker Festival will be held at the Bridge Park in Sylva from 3-7pm. This “Top 20 Event in the Southeast” is organized by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and celebrates being home to the N.C. Trout Capital and the WNC Fly Fishing Trail. The festival features fly fishing guides and vendors, craft breweries, music by two of the region’s most popular bands, food trucks, and children’s activities.