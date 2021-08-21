× Expand Kelly Donaldson Hook, Line, and Drinker Festival 2021

The festival will feature fishing guides and fishing industry vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, live music, and craft beer vendors. Admission to the family friendly festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 is $5. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. Reusable Hook, Line & Drinker souvenir cups are included in the admission price. This year's music will be led by the incredible Carolina Soul Band, who will perform their first set from 3-4:45 p.m., followed by a second set from 5:15-7 p.m. Expect to hear your favorite R&B classic hits, beach music, rock covers, and high energy songs you can DANCE to! This is a fun band you do not want to miss. In December of 2019, the Southeast Tourism Society named the Hook, Line and Drinker Festival one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for 2020.