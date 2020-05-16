Hook, Line and Drinker Festival
Bridge Park 76 Railroad Ave, Sylva, North Carolina 28779
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will present the fourth annual Hook, Line and Drinker festival on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The event will be held from 3 -7 p.m. at the Bridge Park Pavilion in Sylva, NC. The festival features fly fishing guides and fishing industry vendors; food trucks; children's activities; music by two bands; clean water, outdoor activity and wildlife advocates; and WNC craft beer vendors.
Info
Bridge Park 76 Railroad Ave, Sylva, North Carolina 28779 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family