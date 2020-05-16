The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will present the fourth annual Hook, Line and Drinker festival on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The event will be held from 3 -7 p.m. at the Bridge Park Pavilion in Sylva, NC. The festival features fly fishing guides and fishing industry vendors; food trucks; children's activities; music by two bands; clean water, outdoor activity and wildlife advocates; and WNC craft beer vendors.