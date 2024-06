15th Annual Honoring Our Veterans Pow Wow 2024

August 31, 2024 - September 1, 2024

K&S Farm

4116 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY

Competition POW WOW with more than $30,000 in prize money for drums and dancing. Plus, Native vendors, Aztec Fire Dancers, demonstrations and more!

Host Drum: Iron Lightning

Arena Director: Jimmy Reedy

MC: Lowery Begay

Head Judge: Josette Scholfield

Head Man & Lady selected at start of each day’s session

Plus…Aztec Fire Dancers

Saturday & Sunday Gates Open @ 10:00am

Grand Entry @ 12:00pm

Admission: Adults $10 Kids 12 & under FREE Veterans FREE with ID (Cash Only at the Gate)