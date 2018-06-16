Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival

to Google Calendar - Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival - 2018-06-16 00:00:00

Ansted, WV , West Virginia

he Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival is the premier heritage festival in West Virginia.  It is an annual festival held every 3rd weekend in June in Ansted WV! It is hosted by the AIM/Hometown Mountain Heritage Committee.  Activities include Coal Shoveling contest, Hometown 5-K Run, Flea Market, Kids Carnival, Heritage Demonstrations, Chain Saw Artist, Horseshow Pitching Contest, Memorabilia Displays, Arts & Crafts Vendor Booths, and more.   he Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival is the premier heritage festival in West Virginia.  It is an annual festival held every 3rd weekend in June in Ansted WV! It is hosted by the AIM/Hometown Mountain Heritage Committee.  Activities include Coal Shoveling contest, Hometown 5-K Run, Flea Market, Kids Carnival, Heritage Demonstrations, Chain Saw Artist, Horseshow Pitching Contest, Memorabilia Displays, Arts & Crafts Vendor Booths, and more.  

Info
Ansted, WV , West Virginia View Map
to Google Calendar - Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival - 2018-06-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hometown Mountain Heritage Festival - 2018-06-16 00:00:00
BRC News Sprocket2

BRC Subs MJ 16

Facebook logo

Visit Our Sister Magazines!

RKR logo

Life Outside magazine

bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: