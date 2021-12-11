Hometown Holiday Marketplace
Richwood, WV Richwood (historical), West Virginia
Enjoy an old fashioned Christmas shopping experience as you browse the storefronts along Richwood's Historic Main Street and other surrounding locations at the annual Hometown Holiday Marketplace.
It will be a full day of Christmas spirit and shopping around Richwood with artisans and crafters selling unique quality items that will be sure to please everyone on your list.
