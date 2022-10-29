× Expand Orchard at Altapass Homegrown on pavilion, 2021

Homegrown is a group of local musicians who grew up listening to family members and friends playing music at home in informal jam sessions. The band is steeped in 70s rock, classic country and blues...providing a wonderful soundtrack for a summer porch party. Featuring harmony vocals that exemplify the rich, vocal heritage of the area we invite you to join 'Down Home with Homegrown'. Always Free