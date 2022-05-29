Homegrown on Pavilion Stage
to
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
×
Orchard at Altapass
Homegrown
Homegrown is a group of local musicians who grew up listening to family members and friends playing music at home in informal jam sessions. The band is steeped in 70s rock, classic country, and blues...providing a wonderful soundtrack for a summer porch party. Featuring harmony vocals that exemplify the rich, vocal heritage of the area we invite you to join 'Down Home with Homegrown'. https://youtu.be/BUFkFSJ2OVw
Info
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor