Homegrown on Pavilion Stage

to

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Homegrown is a group of local musicians who grew up listening to family members and friends playing music at home in informal jam sessions. The band is steeped in 70s rock, classic country, and blues...providing a wonderful soundtrack for a summer porch party. Featuring harmony vocals that exemplify the rich, vocal heritage of the area we invite you to join 'Down Home with Homegrown'. https://youtu.be/BUFkFSJ2OVw

Info

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Homegrown on Pavilion Stage - 2022-05-29 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homegrown on Pavilion Stage - 2022-05-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homegrown on Pavilion Stage - 2022-05-29 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homegrown on Pavilion Stage - 2022-05-29 15:00:00 ical