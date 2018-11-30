Home Free: A Country Christmas Tour

Home Free is bringing all new music and production, and more country and holiday favorites as they come to town in “A Country Christmas Tour.” The 5-man band has become known for their show-stopping performances that mix their signature no-instrument, all-vocal music with their quick-witted humor.

Home Free continues A Country Christmas in 2018, bringing the slam-dunk smashing success of a show to new cities, on the back of the success of the first and second tours in 2016 and 2017. The show brings music from the Billboard #2 Full Of (Even More) Cheer, released in November 2016.

Home Free has become a household name, amassing more than 185 million YouTube views, and entertaining more than 300,000 people live in concert since bursting on the national scene in 2013.

Their fourth studio album, Timeless, debuted at the #2 spot on the Billboard Country Albums chart. This release marks the 4th consecutive Top 5 Billboard debut for their album.