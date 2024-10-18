For more than 40 years, MECC’s Home Craft Days has featured musicians and artisans from throughout Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, and Eastern Kentucky. Demonstrations of weaving, pottery making, grist milling, wood crafting, basket weaving, broom making, quilting, tatting and much more are offered, along with musical performances throughout the three-day event.

The 2024 Home Craft Days celebration will be held October 18-20, 2024 on the campus of Mountain Empire Community College. The event kicks off with a free Friday night concert. Saturday and Sunday will feature performances every hour on our two stages- Legends and Legacy. The Crafts Festival will begin on Saturday, October 19 from 10-6 and Sunday, October 20 from 10-5. Enjoy the food, fun, and friendship of Southwest Virginia and come home to the Home Craft Days festival.

For more information, call (276) 523-9113 or (276) 523-9114.