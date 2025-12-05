Holiday Sip & Shop
Grovewood Gallery 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
Ryan Theede
Grovewood Gallery
Skip the big-box bustle and explore a thoughtfully curated collection of American-made art and fine craft at Grovewood Gallery’s annual Holiday Sip & Shop. Enjoy special gallery discounts, live artist demonstrations, and festive beverages courtesy of Metro Wines—all in a warm, art-filled setting.
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Vacation & Holiday