‘Tis the season for handmade gifts! Join Grovewood Gallery on December 6 and 7 from 10am – 5:30pm for their annual Holiday Sip & Shop event. Enjoy complimentary wine, warm cider and cookies while shopping for unique gift items, including wooden bowls and utensils, ceramic tableware, blown glass, fine jewelry, handwoven scarves, letterpress greeting cards and much more.

You’ll save 10% on gallery merchandise, and local makers will demonstrate their craft and interact with guests from 11am to 4pm on both days.