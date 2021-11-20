Holiday Show & Sale and SAAG Marvelous Miniatures

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Looking for that creative and unique holiday gift? Come in and shop this holiday exhibition with hundreds of hand-made items ranging from ornaments to pottery and paintings, all beautifully displayed within our Richard Low Evans Gallery… just in time for the holidays. Also enjoy our SAAG Marvelous Miniatures exhibit...Big artistic talent in little works of art! Opening reception is November 20 from 6-9pm.

Art & Exhibitions
