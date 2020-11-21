Holiday Show and Sale
Looking for that creative and unique holiday gift? Come in and shop this holiday exhibition with hundreds of hand-made items ranging from ornaments to pottery and paintings, all beautifully displayed within our Richard Low Evans Gallery… just in time for the holidays. Gift Certificates are also available. Opening reception will be November 21, 6-9pm.
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513 View Map
