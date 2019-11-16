Holiday Show & Sale

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

Come shop for that creative and unique holiday gift. Hundreds of hand-made items ranging from ornaments to pottery to one of kind paintings, all beautifully displayed within our Richard Low Evans Gallery, just in time for the holidays. Gift Certificates are also available. Opening reception will be November 16, 6-9pm.

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Art & Exhibitions
706-632-2144
