Holiday Open House

Sky Meadows' Historic Area comes alive with the sights, sounds, and smells of the holidays. To kick off our holiday season, the Historic Area will be filled with the aroma of tasty holiday treats cooking over the hearth in the Log Cabin, costumed interpreters telling stories of holidays past, as well as sounds of the season in Mount Bleak House. Visit each of the houses in the park's Historic Area and discover how the people who called Sky Meadows "home" celebrated the holidays from 1843 to 1943.

Children and families can also stop by to visit Santa and have photos taken for a donation to the Friends of Sky Meadows.

$10/car park entrance fee.