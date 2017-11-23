Holiday of Lights Festival

What began with a few scattered snowflakes has grown to over 850,000 lights transformed into a showcase of holiday themes that are sure to touch the hearts of every visitor. This beautiful array of lights covers 110+ acres of parkland and provides a 1.5 mile drive through the park. Open through Dec 31.
Hours of Operation
Sunday-Thursday: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Special Events Include:
- A Walk Through The Park
- A Night in Bethleham
- Santa at the Ridge Runner Train Station and Trolley Ride
- Hayrides
Info
Bluefield City Park 1750 Stadium Drive, Bluefield, West Virginia 24701 View Map