Holiday of Lights Festival

What began with a few scattered snowflakes has grown to over 850,000 lights transformed into a showcase of holiday themes that are sure to touch the hearts of every visitor. This beautiful array of lights covers 110+ acres of parkland and provides a 1.5 mile drive through the park. Open through Dec 31.

Hours of Operation

Sunday-Thursday: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Special Events Include: