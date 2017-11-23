Holiday of Lights Festival

Bluefield City Park 1750 Stadium Drive, Bluefield, West Virginia 24701

What began with a few scattered snowflakes has grown to over 850,000 lights transformed into a showcase of holiday themes that are sure to touch the hearts of every visitor.  This beautiful array of lights covers 110+ acres of parkland and provides a 1.5 mile drive through the park.  Open through Dec 31.

Hours of Operation

Sunday-Thursday: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Special Events Include:

  • A Walk Through The Park
  • A Night in Bethleham
  • Santa at the Ridge Runner Train Station and Trolley Ride
  • Hayrides
304-327-2448
