Holiday House Tours

Historic Area.

Enjoy special tours of our Historic Mount Bleak house during this festive season. Visit each of the rooms in this stone manor and discover how the people who called Sky Meadows "home" celebrated the holidays in the past. Also, be sure to enjoy our Gift Shop, located in the Visitor Center, for great holiday gift ideas.

Program adjustments in response to COVID-19: Tours will be limited to 4 individuals or 6 members of the same household. Social distancing and facemasks required for the duration of the tour.

Tours are subject to ranger or docent availability. Please inquire inside the Visitor Center for a tour or make a reservation here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/historic-mount-bleak-house-tours-tickets-117185524057

$7/car parking fee.