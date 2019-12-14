Holiday Homecoming Celebration at Norris Dam State Park
Norris Dam State Park Campbell County, Tennessee
Join us for a walk through time discovering old time traditions representing Tennessee Holiday Homecomings in the local region. Celebrations will take place on the east side of the park as our rustic cabin area transforms into a winter village of festivities for the holiday season. There will be live animal demonstrations, historical depiction of Appalachian life, old time music and holiday treats. For more information, call 865-425-4500.
Info
