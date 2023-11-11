× Expand Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center

November 11 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in a delightful display of creativity at the Heritage Center for our annual Holiday Handcrafters Festival! This beloved event is more than just a shopping trip—it’s a cherished holiday tradition that perfectly ushers in the spirit of the Christmas season!

This year, our Handcrafters Fair is shaping up to be the biggest one yet! Showcasing the talents of more than 30 local artisans from the Smoky Mountain Region and beyond, we are proud to display a cornucopia of unique, handmade and handcrafted goods. Rest assured, there won’t be a single mass-produced item in sight!

We eagerly await your presence on Saturday, November 11th. Please remember, while the Fair itself is free to enter, we highly recommend bringing enough funds to indulge in the rich, diverse selection of crafts and goods. It’s an ideal opportunity to find one-of-a-kind gifts for loved ones, or to treat yourself to something special! Be a part of this vibrant community event and celebrate the unique charm of handcrafted goods with us!