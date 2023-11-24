Holiday Express on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway

Join us for a festive 1-hour train ride on our Holiday Express. Here you will get to listen to holiday music and “The Night Before Christmas” story. Children will receive a Blue Ridge Scenic Railway jingle bell, candy cane, activity packet, and a chance to see Santa Claus. You can enjoy delicious hot chocolate and other snacks available for purchase inside our concession car.

ADULTS (13-65+) - $52.99

CHILD (2-12) - $40.99