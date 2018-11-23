Holiday Celebration & Live Nativity
North Georgia Zoo 2912 Paradise Valley Road, Cleveland, Georgia
As a way to say thanks and give back to the community the Holiday Celebration and Live Nativity are FREE ! If you wish to tour the zoo as well, please visit during regular zoo hours. Zoo Admission required.
donations appreciated but not required
Hayrides, Wool Jump, Kids Activities, Christmas Music,
Hot Cocoa and Marshmallows! Fun for the whole family!
Regular Zoo Hours : Friday 11-4p Sat & Sun 10-5p
Nativity backdrop and animals will be available for families to use for pictures during regular zoo hours.
Join us for donkey rides during the day! $6
