Holiday Celebration & Live Nativity

As a way to say thanks and give back to the community the Holiday Celebration and Live Nativity are FREE ! If you wish to tour the zoo as well, please visit during regular zoo hours. Zoo Admission required.

donations appreciated but not required

Hayrides, Wool Jump, Kids Activities, Christmas Music,

​Hot Cocoa and Marshmallows! Fun for the whole family!

Regular Zoo Hours : Friday 11-4p Sat & Sun 10-5p

Nativity backdrop and animals will be available for families to use for pictures during regular zoo hours.