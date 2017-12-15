Holiday at Peace

Peace Center Greenville, South Carolina

By popular demand, Broadway star and audience favorite Rachel York returns for the GSO’s most popular Pops concert, Holiday at Peace, in 2017!  Everything you love about Holiday at Peace, including the audience sing-a-long, as well as appearances by International Ballet and Santa Claus, will be back in this musical celebration, along with dazzling performances by the incredibly talented and charming Ms. York.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Info
