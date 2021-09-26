The HoLa Festival 2021 will move to the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park in 2021 to allow for ample social distancing and other precuations. The 2021 HoLa Festival is tentatively scheduled for Saturday and Sunday September 25th and 26th! The fun begins Saturday night with a Fiesta Latina; live music, dancing, draft beer, and artisan craft vendors. The celebration continues Sunday afternoon with more live music and performances, homecooked food and cold drinks, crafts, our Parade of Nations, 20+ Hispanic heritage booths and educational children’s acitivites, and community resources.