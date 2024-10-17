× Expand Visit Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE'S HISTORY AND HAUNTS

Thursday, October 17

6pm- 8pm

Stroll the streets of historic downtown Sevierville on the evening of Thursday, October 17 to enjoy family-friendly frights and fall fun.

The event brings a harvest of activities everyone will enjoy, from guided historic walking tours and costume contests to storytellers, a Halloween-themed dance party, lawn games and fireworks to end the evening.

Stroll the streets while enjoying vibrant activities, restaurants, and stores in the newly renovated downtown Sevierville.

This is a fun fall event for the whole family.

Admission to History & Haunts is free. There may be a nominal charge for some activities.

Planned activities include:

History & Haunts Hayrides

Dance Party - Dance the evening away to classic Halloween tunes in downtown Sevierville.

Costume Contest - Come dressed in your best Halloween attire for a chance to win ghoulishly good prizes.

Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest - Dress your pup in his or her best costume for this fun Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest. Prizes will be awarded. *Dogs must remain on a leash and owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

Cornhole & Lawn Games - Enjoy crisp fall evenings and challenge friends and family to a game of cornhole or other fun lawn games

Historic Downtown Sevierville Walking Tour - Tour downtown Sevierville with a local guide to learn hauntingly tragic tales from Sevierville’s past. Please note, this is not intended as a “scary” tour but does include actors portraying historic figures in costume.

Storytellers - Enjoy eerie mountain tales perfect for the whole family.

Kids Crafts

Community Booths

8:00pm Fireworks

Event Schedule

6:15 pm Historic Walking & Ghost Tour

6:30 pm Dress Up Your Dog Costume Contest

6:30 pm Storytelling

6:45 pm Children’s Costume Contest

7:00 pm Children’s Dance Contest

7:00 pm Storytelling

7:15 pm Historic Walking & Ghost Tour

7:30 pm Family or Group Costume Contest

7:30 pm Storytelling

7:45 pm Adult Costume Contest

7:55 pm Adult Dance Contest

8:00 pm Fireworks

*Please note, activities and times may change. Please call ahead for specific details prior to the event.

History & Haunts takes place on Bruce Street and Court Avenue in historic downtown Sevierville, Tennessee. Use this GPS Address to find your way to the fun: 125 Court Avenue Sevierville, TN.