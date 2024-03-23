History Day

Virginia Museum of the Civil War at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park 8895 George Collins Parkway, New Market, Virginia 22844

Formerly called Homeschool Day, this event is open to all families seeking a day of fun, exploration, and learning. There will be hands-on activities for all ages. Join the Army and learn to drill, enjoy 19th-century games and activities, watch the Emmy-award winning film, Field of Lost Shoes, take a guided tour through the battlefield, learn 19th-century foodways and much more.

Visit our partner agency booths and pick up classroom information about Valley ecology, and history. Visit the General's Store for a great selection of books and other items to further your educational goals as well as souvenirs of your visit. Come and have fun for the day and make memories for a lifetime!

The discounted admission rate of $5.00 per person (ages 4+) is ONLY AVAILABLE to those that have preregistered, payment due at time of registration. Registration is open from February 21 - March 20, 2024.

Event rates at the door are $10.00 for adults (ages 13+) and $6.00 for youth (ages 4-12). Contact the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at 866-515-1864 for more information.

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
866-515-1864
