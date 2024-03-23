History Day

× Expand VMCW Young girl makes biscuits in a 19th Century summer kitchen.

Formerly called Homeschool Day, this event is open to all families seeking a day of fun, exploration, and learning. There will be hands-on activities for all ages. Join the Army and learn to drill, enjoy 19th-century games and activities, watch the Emmy-award winning film, Field of Lost Shoes, take a guided tour through the battlefield, learn 19th-century foodways and much more.

Visit our partner agency booths and pick up classroom information about Valley ecology, and history. Visit the General's Store for a great selection of books and other items to further your educational goals as well as souvenirs of your visit. Come and have fun for the day and make memories for a lifetime!

The discounted admission rate of $5.00 per person (ages 4+) is ONLY AVAILABLE to those that have preregistered, payment due at time of registration. Registration is open from February 21 - March 20, 2024.

Event rates at the door are $10.00 for adults (ages 13+) and $6.00 for youth (ages 4-12). Contact the Virginia Museum of the Civil War at 866-515-1864 for more information.