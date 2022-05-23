History Café: Early Drovers’ Roads and Stagecoach Roads in Western North Carolina, with Peter Koch

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Drovers Roads

Peter Koch will present a program from the early days of drovers stands, hog and turkey drives, and stagecoaches. These means of travel and places of accommodation seem quaint when viewed through a modern lens dominated by Interstate 40 and the multi-story hotels in Buncombe and the surrounding counties. Yet western North Carolina has historically had a strong economy dominated by agricultural products. The methods these products were taken to market the routes that were used will be Mr. Koch’s topic for discussion. Using period images, maps, and stories, Mr. Koch will shed light on the connections western North Carolina had to the other southern states and beyond.

Location: Education Room of the Black Mountain Public Library (105 N. Dougherty Street)

Cost: FREE for museum members, but attendees must register for all events. Cafés cost $5.00 for the general public. Some fees apply.

Register: https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/historycafe/