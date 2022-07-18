History Cafe: The Black Mountain-Tyson Library: The first 100 Years
Black Mountain Public Library 105 North Dougherty Street, North Carolina 28711
In this presentation, researcher and Black Mountain resident Tom Stiles will provide an overview of the founding and growth of the Black Mountain Public Library from 1922 to today. It will introduce the key players including the Friends of the Library and highlight their significant contributions. This event is co-sponsored with the Black Mountain Public Library, and is free to all members of the public.
