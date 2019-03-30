Historic North Fork Valley Tour of the Asheville Watershed – East Side

Join us on this exclusive historic driving tour of the east side of the Burnett Reservoir to explore part of the once thriving North Fork Valley community. The trip stops at Sunalee Lodge, then to the home place of Champ Burnett. From there, we will drive to Colonel John Connally’s home site which has extensive ruins including two standing chimneys. The caravan will make a stop to include a short 5 -10 minute walk from the vehicles to the home sites of Will and Bart Burnett and a slave cemetery. A final stop will be made at the Right Hand Fork Intake.

Difficulty: Moderate; There will be some walking on rough terrain. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.

Pack: Please bring your lunch, snacks, and a drink. This is primarily a driving tour, but you may also want to bring a full water bottle, a hat, hiking poles, rain gear, and any personal medications you may need in a small day pack. You may bring a camera to take photographs for personal (non-commercial) use.

Vehicles: We will provide transportation, but if you would prefer to drive your own (4WD) vehicle, please let us know by email after registering.