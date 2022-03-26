Historic North Fork Valley Tour of the Asheville Watershed- East Side

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum and History Center The Swannanoa Valley Museum and History Center will host a tour of the North Fork Valley community on Saturday, March 26th.

Join us on this exclusive historic driving tour of the east side of the Burnett Reservoir to explore part of the once thriving North Fork Valley community. The trip stops at Sunalee Lodge, then to the home place of Champ Burnett. From there, we will drive to Colonel John Connally’s home site which has extensive ruins including two standing chimneys. The caravan will make a stop to include a short 5 -10 minute walk from the vehicles to the home sites of Will and Bart Burnett and a slave cemetery. A final stop will be made at the Right Hand Fork Intake.

Difficulty: Moderate; There will be some walking on rough terrain. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather.