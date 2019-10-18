Historic Morganton Ghost Tours

During two weekends this fall learn about Morganton’s spooky history and enjoy our quaint downtown district! The Morganton Ghost Walk was researched by local paranormal investigator Joshua P. Warren who documented creepy events, spooky stories and some bizarre history. The 1.5 hour-long, scenic tour tells of local history, strange sightings and folklore during a mile and a half walking tour of historic downtown Morganton. Some stories date back 500 years!

The fun happens on October 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th with tours at 6:30pm, 7:00pm, 7:30pm, 8:00pm, 8:30pm, and 9:00pm. Tickets are $5, in limited quantities. Tickets may be purchased at the Main Street Office located next to Yianni’s Restaurant at 112B West Union Street starting October 1. The Main Street Office is open 8am-5pm Monday through Friday. Call ahead at 828-438-5252. Tickets will also be available for purchase each night of the event on site at the Senator Sam Ervin Statue on the Courthouse Square beginning at 6:00pm. The Ghost Walk will begin at the Historic Burke County Courthouse next to the Senator Sam Ervin statue. Be sure to dress warmly and comfortably as these tours occur after dark. For more event information call the Morganton Main Street Office at 828-438-5252.

