Historic Morganton Festival

Come enjoy one of the largest music and food festivals in western NC! The festival offers fantastic festival food, rides and games, miles of crafters, and music stages plus a FREE performance by Rodney Atkins! If you're up for some exercise, be sure to sign up for the annual Sunrise Run on the Greenway and Student Fitness Challenge, as well as the Morganton Monster Crossfit Competition. Both take place on Saturday morning, Sept. 7.