Historic Haunted House Tours of Downtown Black Mountain

This year, ​our annual Historic Haunted House Tour will take guests back in time to discover the ghostly, spooky, and fun parts of downtown Black Mountain’s history. ​Participants will enjoy snacks and drinks in several lavishly-decorated historic buildings around town as costumed guides explain Black Mountain’s haunted history. ​​Tours last two hours and leave the Museum on the half hour beginning at 5:30PM on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26. The last tour leaves at 7:30pm both evenings. Advance registration is recommended as there is limited space on each tour.

Tour Times: 5:30PM, 6:00PM, 6:30PM, 7:00PM, 7:30PM

Distance: less than 1 mile on sidewalks

Approximate Tour Time: 2 hours

Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers

Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your tour is scheduled to depart.