Historic Haunted House Tours of Downtown Black Mountain
Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center 223 West State Street , North Carolina 28711
This year, our annual Historic Haunted House Tour will take guests back in time to discover the ghostly, spooky, and fun parts of downtown Black Mountain’s history. Participants will enjoy snacks and drinks in several lavishly-decorated historic buildings around town as costumed guides explain Black Mountain’s haunted history. Tours last two hours and leave the Museum on the half hour beginning at 5:30PM on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26. The last tour leaves at 7:30pm both evenings. Advance registration is recommended as there is limited space on each tour.
Tour Times: 5:30PM, 6:00PM, 6:30PM, 7:00PM, 7:30PM
Distance: less than 1 mile on sidewalks
Approximate Tour Time: 2 hours
Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers
Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your tour is scheduled to depart.