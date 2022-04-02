Historic Garden Work Day: Volunteer Opportunity
to
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Sky Meadow staff/volunteers
Sky Meadows Historic Garden
Historic Area
Get your hands dirty in the Historic Area vegetable garden this spring! Join the Friends of Sky Meadows (https://www.friendsofskymeadows.org/) as they work to prepare garden boxes for the season. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, bug spray and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to the agricultural practices of Sky Meadows', and consider helping all season as a Sky Meadows volunteer!
$10/car parking fee.