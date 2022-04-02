Historic Garden Work Day: Volunteer Opportunity

× Expand Sky Meadow staff/volunteers Sky Meadows Historic Garden

Historic Area

Get your hands dirty in the Historic Area vegetable garden this spring! Join the Friends of Sky Meadows (https://www.friendsofskymeadows.org/) as they work to prepare garden boxes for the season. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, bug spray and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to the agricultural practices of Sky Meadows', and consider helping all season as a Sky Meadows volunteer!

$10/car parking fee.