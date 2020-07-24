Hillbilly Jam, Maggie Valley

Hillbilly Jam features loads of live Music, Food, Crafts, Cornhole, Car & Bike Show, TV Celebrities and Moonshiners. Meet James Hatfield, of the original Hatfields and McCoys, owner of Feudshine Spirits and Garage, Feudshine Bob will be showing up in his new ride, join in the adrenaline rush of the Hatfield and McCoy tug-of-war, don’t miss it!