Hillbilly Jam – July 26th – 27th, 2024 – 10am-10pm daily

Maggie Valley Festival Grounds, 3347 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, NC 28751

Hillbilly Jam features loads of entertainment, Food, Crafts, Cornhole, Car & Bike Show, TV Celebrities and Moonshiners. Meet James Hatfield, of the original Hatfields and McCoys, owner of Feudshine Spirits and Garage, Feudshine Bob will be showing up in his new ride, join in the adrenaline rush of the Hatfield and McCoy tug-of-war, don’t miss it…

Spectators $10 per day / 10 & under FREE!

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
