Since 1977 Pikeville Kentucky has hosted the Annual Hillbilly Days Festival as a fundraiser for the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital. We are already planning the 2024 festivities! 2024’s Hillbilly Days event will take place April 18-20 in Downtown Pikeville, Kentucky!

Make sure to mark your calendars and join us for an extraordinary experience at one of the state’s most popular festivals. Since its inception in 1977, Pike County, Kentucky, has been proudly hosting the renowned Hillbilly Days celebration. This annual extravaganza has garnered international recognition and serves as a heartfelt fundraiser to support the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Set against the backdrop of downtown Pikeville, the festival is a mesmerizing spectacle that must be witnessed to fully comprehend.

Prepare to be entertained by three live stages of captivating entertainment, showcasing a diverse array of musical genres, amazing clogging performances, and lively square dancing. Witness men, women, and youngsters embrace the spirit of the event as they don their most outlandish hillbilly attire and engage in spirited pickin’ and grinnin’, vying to outdo each other with their whimsical outfits.

Join us in this unforgettable celebration! Extend your stay for the weekend and discover the comfort of our exceptional hotels. From the cozy Hampton Inn and the welcoming Holiday Inn to a selection of motels and budget-friendly lodgings, Pikeville/Pike County offers a wide spectrum of accommodations tailored to various vacation budgets. Don’t hesitate to bring along the whole family – children, grandchildren, friends, and neighbors – as they’re guaranteed to have an absolute blast at this incredible event.

The dates for the 2024 Hillbilly Days Festival have been set for April 18, 19, 20. We can’t wait to see y’all.

Please follow our Pikeville Hillbilly Days Facebook page and check out the hillbilly days.com website to stay updated.