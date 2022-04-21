Hillbilly Days 2022

Y’all be sure to come and enjoy one of the state’s largest festivals. Since 1977, Pike County, Kentucky has been celebrating Hillbilly Days. This internationally known annual event serves as a fundraiser to benefit the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Held in downtown Pikeville, this is one festival you’ve got to see to believe!

3 live stages of free entertainment, featuring a wide variety of music genres, clogging and square dancing. Men, women and youngsters pick and grin while trying to outdo each other with their wild hillbilly outfits.