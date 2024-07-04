Jul 4, 2024, 9am - 3pm

Mountain Rest Community Center

125 Verner Mill Rd

Mountain Rest, SC 29664

Come on over for live bluegrass bands under a shady 5000 sq ft pavilion, with arts & crafts, hickory-smoked BBQ, greased pig chase, horse-drawn wagon, snow cones, costume contests, clogging contests, children's games, and more! Hillbilly Day was founded in 1959 and is a celebration of Appalachian mountain culture and crafts. Free admission. Parking donations accepted. Bring your own lawn chair for some traditional Appalachian music and family fun!