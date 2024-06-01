× Expand https://www.ascendathletics.org/ Ascend Leadership Through Athletics participants

Turner Pond Entrance.

Support and elevate the women of Afghanistan and Pakistan with a beautiful hike hosted by Ascend Leadership Through Athletics. Hike at your own pace, with other participants, or with your team along a variety of trails. Options include a 5k route; 10k route; a mini-hike (less than 3 miles); or discover all 23 miles the park has to offer! All hikes will begin and end at park's Turner Pond entrance. Pre-registration is highly encouraged, and additional details can be found online at https://raceroster.com/events/2024/85413/hike-for-her-2024.

Bring water, hat, a snack and dress appropriately for the weather. Those over 12 years old who register before May 15 are guaranteed a t-shirt. All proceeds benefit Ascend Leadership Through Athletics. Learn more about Ascend at https://www.ascendathletics.org/ .

$10/car parking fee; $60 registration fee.