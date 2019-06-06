HIGHLANDS MOTORING FESTIVAL
Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park 411-499 Pine St, Highlands, North Carolina 28741
The name says it all…what better place to be in the middle of June than in the cool, crisp Blue Ridge Mountains at an altitude of 4118 feet? The Highlands Motoring Festival has been recognized as THE motoring festival event in June in the Southeast. Enjoy the mountain town with a casual and sophisticated atmosphere and cool climate. Improve your Attitude by improving your Altitude (4118 ft).
