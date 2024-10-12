Highlanders Festival
Radford City of Radford, Virginia
Radford Highlanders Festival Facebook
The Radford Highlanders Festival is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2024 and will feature:
- The famed heavyweight games
- Sheepherding
- Live entertainment
- Food
- Vendors, and festivities for all ages
The festival is a partnership between Radford University and the City of Radford, VA.
Whether a family’s background is of Scots-Irish origin or of other descent, the day always brings with it an air of excitement and anticipation. There is no place more beautiful than Southwest Virginia in the fall and the Blue Ridge Mountains provide a beautiful back-drop for the fall festival.
The festival is open to the general public with free admission. View the full schedule of events.
Info
Festivals & Fairs