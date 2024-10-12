× Expand Radford Highlanders Festival Facebook

The Radford Highlanders Festival is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2024 and will feature:

The famed heavyweight games

Sheepherding

Live entertainment

Food

Vendors, and festivities for all ages

The festival is a partnership between Radford University and the City of Radford, VA.

Whether a family’s background is of Scots-Irish origin or of other descent, the day always brings with it an air of excitement and anticipation. There is no place more beautiful than Southwest Virginia in the fall and the Blue Ridge Mountains provide a beautiful back-drop for the fall festival.

The festival is open to the general public with free admission. View the full schedule of events.