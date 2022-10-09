Highland Highlights on Pavilion Stage

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Highland Highlights is a band of musicians and educators who perform with various bands in the region and have a deep appreciation and knowledge of traditional bluegrass and old-time music. Consisting of Tom Godleski, Carol Rifkin, Phil Arnold, and Janet Wiseman, this group of longtime friends features four-part harmony and an engaging, fun show.

Always Free

