Highland Highlights on Pavilion Stage
to
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
×
Janet Wiseman
Highland Highlights
Highland Highlights is a band of musicians and educators who perform with various bands in the region and have a deep appreciation and knowledge of traditional bluegrass and old-time music. Consisting of Tom Godleski, Carol Rifkin, Phil Arnold, and Janet Wiseman, this group of longtime friends features four-part harmony and an engaging, fun show.
Always Free
Info
Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music