Take a step back in time to Highland County, “Virginia’s Sweet Spot.” Travel scenic back roads and majestic mountain byways to the annual Highland County Maple Festival. Since 1958, visitors have been drawn to Highland County to tour real maple sugar camps for a cultural and culinary adventure! In 1999, The Library of Congress designated The Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy.” In 2014, the Governor of Virginia signed a bill into law designating the festival as the “official maple festival of Virginia.” Each year, tens of thousands of visitors are drawn to this unspoiled, rural region of Virginia to celebrate the “opening” of the trees and observe the process of maple syrup-making. Sugar camp tours provide a unique and educational experience that portrays a rapidly vanishing way of American life. In addition to pancake dinners, doughnuts and entertainment, over 100 high-quality juried vendors take part in the festival each year. The Highland County Maple Festival has won many audience-voted awards, including 2023 Best Festival of the Shenandoah Valley Region in Virginia Living's annual Best of Virginia. We’re glad to have you share the experience!

Dates and Hours: March 9 - 10 and 16 - 17, 2024. Saturdays 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Sundays 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for the majority of the festival, including the Arts & Crafts/Food Vendors. Get an early start, beginning at 7:00 am for all-you-can eat pancake and buckwheat meals at certain areas on Saturdays and Sundays.

Location: The festival is county-wide with attractions throughout.