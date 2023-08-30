Highland County Fair
Highland County Faigrounds 244 Meyers Moon Rd, Monterey, Virginia 24465
Highland County Fair
Experience one of Virginia's oldest fairs with rides, games, demolition derbies, truck & tractor pulls, a parade, live entertainment, and more in the beautiful mountain community of Highland County!
August 26 (Horse Show) and August 30 – September 2, 2023
