High County Quilt Show
First Baptist Church of Maggie Valley 3634 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751
We’ll have 80-100 quilts of all sizes from wall hangings to kings on display as well as two craft rooms where we’ll be selling articles such as wall hangings, hot pads, decorative items and more, all handmade by the guild members. The bake sale will have all your favorite cookies, cakes, brownies and pies. And in case you still have room under your bed for more fabric and supplies!
