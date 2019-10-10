High County Quilt Show
First Baptist Church of Maggie Valley 3634 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley, North Carolina 28751
The event showcases about 100 quilts made by the members of the Guild. The quilts range from the traditional to modern and from king-sized to wall hangings. Craft boutiques feature a variety of articles made by members for sale to visitors. Fall and Christmas articles are always favorites at the show, and the Bake Shop always sells out of yummy munchies.
