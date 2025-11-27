× Expand High Country Lights Late season snow blankets the display.

High Country Lights, presented by Johnson Family Chevrolet, is a musical light show featuring one quarter of a million Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite sounds of the season. The show can be seen nightly starting at 6:00 p.m, November 27, 2025 through January 3, 2026. Admission is free.

Our family-friendly Christmas display is centered around fun, joy and excitement for children of all ages. Carriage rides, food trucks, Santa visits, selfie area's and much more fill the park with Christmas magic. During the busy time of the year, it's one way of bringing loved ones together to celebrate the season.

It's where Christmas memories begin.