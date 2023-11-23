× Expand Courtesy of William Bottomley

High Country Lights is a musical light show featuring one quarter of a million Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite sounds of the season. It's hosted by Galax Visitor's Center and Galax Parks and Recreation Department in Felts Park. The show can be seen nightly starting at 6:00 p.m, November 23, 2023 through January 1, 2024. Admission is free. Make sure to check out our viewing tips before arriving to enhance your experience.

Our family-friendly Christmas display is centered around fun, joy and excitement for children of all ages. Carriage rides, food trucks, Santa visits, selfie area's and much more fill the park with Christmas magic. During the busy time of the year, it's one way of bringing loved ones together to celebrate the season.

Virginia is for Christmas light Lovers.

Note: In the event of Inclement weather, the display will be turned off as a safety precaution. We apologize for any inconvenience. Any cancellations will be updated on our Facebook page or calling 336.756.7529 before visiting.